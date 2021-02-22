Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Boeing, Nio Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Tesla, Boeing, Chinese stocks and Plug Power are moving.

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are trading lower after the EV maker suspended taking orders for the base level Model Y vehicle. Also, the JD Power Dependability survey placed the company among one of the least dependable brands in the U.S.

Tesla has solidified itself as a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) are trading lower following an engine failure on a 777 aircraft which the company suggested suspending until the Federal Aviation Association can identify inspection protocol.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

Shares of Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) are among Chinese stocks trading lower on a sell-off as investor concerns grew over high valuations in the market and potential policy tightening.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence.

Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces- the consumer-to-consumer driven Taobao and business-to-consumer focused Tmall.

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) are trading lower potentially amid profit-taking and overall market weakness during Monday’s premarket session.

Clean energy manufacturing stocks have been increasingly volatile amid the ongoing energy crisis in Texas.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products that efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

