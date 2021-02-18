fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Sleep Number's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2021 10:00 am
The Price And Volume Action In Sleep Number's Stock Today

Sleep Number's (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock is trading up 3.94% to a price of $127.54. The stock's current volume for the day is 101.50 thousand, which is approximately 24.77% of its previous 30-day average volume of 409.83 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sleep Number shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $95.62 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $133.61 and fallen to a low of $15.27.

