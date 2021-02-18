Why Twilio's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Twilio's Stock Price And Volume Action

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is currently up 9.29% to a price of $445.42. The stock's volume is currently 880.16 thousand, which is roughly 50.01% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.76 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Twilio shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $368.15 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $441.19 and fallen to a low of $68.06.

