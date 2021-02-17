fbpx
QQQ
-1.61
337.15
-0.48%
DIA
+ 1.05
314.52
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.07
392.31
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.92
143.95
+ 0.64%
GLD
-1.93
170.22
-1.15%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Bausch Health Cos's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2021 9:51 am
The Price And Volume Action In Bausch Health Cos's Stock Today

Bausch Health Cos's (NYSE:BHC) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 1.56% to a price of $31.49. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 192.05 thousand, about 4.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Bausch Health Companies shares are trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $26 to $42 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $23.97 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $32.25 and as low as $11.15.

