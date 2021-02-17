Why Is It Moving? Looking At Bausch Health Cos's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Bausch Health Cos's Stock Today

Bausch Health Cos's (NYSE:BHC) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 1.56% to a price of $31.49. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 192.05 thousand, about 4.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Bausch Health Companies shares are trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $26 to $42 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $23.97 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $32.25 and as low as $11.15.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.