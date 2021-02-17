Why Oshkosh Is Trading Higher Today

Oshkosh's Stock Price And Volume Action

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is currently up 1.18% to a price of $100.51. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 17.47 thousand, about 2.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 748.39 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oshkosh shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $90.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $100.77 and fallen to a low of $46.72.

