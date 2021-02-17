fbpx
QQQ
-1.61
337.15
-0.48%
DIA
+ 1.05
314.52
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.07
392.31
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.92
143.95
+ 0.64%
GLD
-1.93
170.22
-1.15%

Why Oshkosh Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2021 9:50 am
Oshkosh's Stock Price And Volume Action

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is currently up 1.18% to a price of $100.51. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 17.47 thousand, about 2.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 748.39 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Oshkosh shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $90.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $100.77 and fallen to a low of $46.72.

