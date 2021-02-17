Why Is It Moving? Looking At Agilent Technologies's Price Action Today

Agilent Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is currently up 4.18% to a price of $133.99. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 23.02 thousand, about 1.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Agilent Technologies shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company also reported a $2 billion buyback.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $121.59 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $131.08 and as low as $61.13.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.