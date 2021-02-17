fbpx
QQQ
-1.61
337.15
-0.48%
DIA
+ 1.05
314.52
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.07
392.31
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.92
143.95
+ 0.64%
GLD
-1.93
170.22
-1.15%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why MoSys's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 17, 2021 9:48 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why MoSys's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In MoSys's Stock Today

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) is currently down 14.54% to a price of $5.47. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 182.09 thousand, about 32.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 552.79 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MoSys shares are trading lower after the company priced its direct offering at 1.487M share common stock offering at $5 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MoSys's stock was $2.74 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.29 and a low of $0.78 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

