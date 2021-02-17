Here's Why MicroVision, Verizon And Slack Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of MicroVision, Verizon and Slack are moving.

Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are trading lower after the company announced a $50 million at-the-market equity offering.

MicroVision is a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) are trading higher after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway reported a new stake in the company.

Verizon serves about 89 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers. The company connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier.

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE:WORK) are moving after a Reuters report says both salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Slack have each received a request for additional information and documentary material from the antitrust division of the Department of Justice.

Salesforce continues to anticipate completing the Slack transaction during the fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2021.

