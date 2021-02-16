12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) stock increased by 44.77% to $28.95 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 269.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares moved upwards by 21.84% to $3.89. As of 12:32 EST, Leju Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 353.4K, which is 166.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.7 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares increased by 18.56% to $3.32. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 471.13% of Monaker Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) shares moved upwards by 17.43% to $2.56. Target Hospitality’s stock is trading at a volume of 421.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 245.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $258.9 million.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) stock increased by 15.92% to $6.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 158.2K, which is 161.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.7 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock moved upwards by 15.17% to $9.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 14.7 million, which is 128.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $521.7 million.
Losers
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 24.76% to $24.22 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 274.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares decreased by 16.12% to $5.31. As of 12:32 EST, China Liberal Education’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 104.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) shares declined by 15.7% to $24.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 353.8K, which is 37.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares declined by 12.69% to $14.8. Trading volume for Vuzix’s stock is 3.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 91.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.4 million.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares decreased by 12.43% to $35.86. Lakeland Industries’s stock is trading at a volume of 513.7K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 129.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $287.5 million.
- Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) stock decreased by 10.51% to $9.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 125.2K, which is 151.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.4 million.
