12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 12:43 pm
Gainers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 26.14% to $1.93 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Pyxis Tankers’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 920.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares increased by 26.07% to $8.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 176.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $248.2 million.
  • Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares moved upwards by 21.21% to $26.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 2299.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $800.0 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares moved upwards by 19.56% to $3.85. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 459.8K shares, making up 808.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $173.4 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased by 15.45% to $6.67. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 306.92% of Golden Ocean Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $957.1 million.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock rose 15.38% to $15.0. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.4K shares, making up 293.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.0 million.

Losers

  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares fell 18.15% to $4.86 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:32 EST, RCM Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 859.8K, which is 64.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $58.1 million.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 11.99% to $11.65. Trading volume for Applied UV’s stock is 281.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock declined by 11.14% to $3.2. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 338.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $266.3 million.
  • Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) shares fell 11.14% to $30.66. Driven Brands Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 630.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 29.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares fell 9.66% to $36.54. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 80.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares declined by 9.37% to $17.62. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 832.4K shares, making up 109.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.0 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

