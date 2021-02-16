12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares moved upwards by 587.65% to $22.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 148.9 million, which is 17094.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock rose 44.73% to $1.93. The current volume of 61.3 million shares is 36051.18% of ALJ Regional Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $81.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares rose 25.95% to $6.94. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 448.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.2 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares moved upwards by 25.67% to $9.35. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 133.32% of Xunlei's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 18.91% to $3.96. Trading volume for Bridgeline Digital's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 410.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock moved upwards by 18.52% to $6.27. SilverSun Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 272.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 216.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
Losers
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 11.79% to $3.07 during Tuesday's regular session. Sphere 3D's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 118.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock decreased by 11.45% to $3.67. Trading volume for RealNetworks's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 181.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) stock declined by 10.59% to $19.05. As of 12:32 EST, Gilat Satellite Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million, which is 280.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares decreased by 9.91% to $4.73. NETSOL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 146.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 187.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) shares decreased by 9.43% to $13.67. Trading volume for Tufin Software's stock is 465.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 125.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 9.23% to $7.62. The current volume of 262.4K shares is 61.35% of OLB Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
