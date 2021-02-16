Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Sabre's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Sabre's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sabre's (NASDAQ:SABR) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 1.87% to a price of $11.71. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.88 million, which is approximately 53.0% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.32 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sabre shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 worse-than-expected EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Sabre's stock was $11.86 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $22.5 and a low of $3.3 in the past 52 weeks.

