fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.47
334.98
+ 0.44%
DIA
+ 0.93
314.05
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 1.11
391.62
+ 0.28%
TLT
-1.85
148.96
-1.26%
GLD
-2.69
173.40
-1.58%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Sabre's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 9:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Sabre's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Sabre's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sabre's (NASDAQ:SABR) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 1.87% to a price of $11.71. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.88 million, which is approximately 53.0% of its previous 30-day average volume of 7.32 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sabre shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 worse-than-expected EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Sabre's stock was $11.86 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $22.5 and a low of $3.3 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) stock increased by 9.37% to $65.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. read more

100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more