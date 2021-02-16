fbpx

Why Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 9:57 am
The Price And Volume Action In Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Stock Today

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is currently up 6.03% to a price of $59.47. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 331.90 thousand, about 23.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.42 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $30 to $70 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $52.03 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $60.74 and as low as $15.2.

