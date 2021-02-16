11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 3.22% to $9.27 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.7K, accounting for 0.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million. read more