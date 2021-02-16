fbpx
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2021 8:25 am
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) stock moved upwards by 19.16% to $7.15 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock increased by 14.18% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 14.13% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 11.94% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.2 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased by 10.03% to $6.36. The company’s market cap stands at $912.2 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock rose 9.56% to $5.5. The company’s market cap stands at $294.9 million.

Losers

  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock fell 9.5% to $5.53 during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $105.1 million.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock decreased by 6.36% to $880.0. The company’s market cap stands at $34.6 billion.
  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 5.59% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares declined by 4.89% to $5.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock fell 3.04% to $22.36. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

