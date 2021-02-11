Why Is It Moving? Looking At Sumo Logic's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Sumo Logic's Stock Today

Sumo Logic's (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock is trading up 4.12% to a price of $38.28. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 74.59 thousand, about 7.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.02 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sumo Logic shares are trading higher after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target fo $46 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $30.64 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $46.37 and as low as $16.71.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.