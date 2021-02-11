fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.83
330.92
+ 0.55%
DIA
+ 0.07
314.47
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.54
389.63
+ 0.14%
TLT
-0.82
150.60
-0.55%
GLD
-1.54
174.29
-0.89%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Sumo Logic's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 10:14 am
The Price And Volume Action In Sumo Logic's Stock Today

Sumo Logic's (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock is trading up 4.12% to a price of $38.28. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 74.59 thousand, about 7.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.02 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sumo Logic shares are trading higher after Rosenblatt initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target fo $46 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $30.64 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $46.37 and as low as $16.71.

