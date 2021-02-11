fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 10:19 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Stock Price And Volume Action

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's (NASDAQ:GT) stock is trading up 2.78% to a price of $14.31. The stock's volume is currently 745.00 thousand, which is roughly 20.61% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.62 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Goodyear Tire 7 Rubber shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $11 to $16 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber's stock was $11.07 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $14.32 and a low of $4.09 in the past 52 weeks.

