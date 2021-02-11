fbpx
Why Quotient Technology's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 10:19 am
Quotient Technology's Stock Price And Volume Action

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is currently up 28.29% to a price of $13.0. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.02 million, about 222.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 458.14 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Quotient Technology shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Quotient Technology's stock was $9.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $10.99 and a low of $4.55 in the past 52 weeks.

