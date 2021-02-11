fbpx
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2021 9:20 am
Gainers

  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares increased by 16.21% to $1.29 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $273.8 million.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares moved upwards by 13.67% to $187.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares increased by 13.25% to $194.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock rose 12.45% to $6.5. The company’s market cap stands at $104.1 million.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $4.45. The company’s market cap stands at $82.5 million.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock moved upwards by 8.78% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.8 million.

Losers

  • Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined by 4.57% to $2.3 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock decreased by 3.85% to $12.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares fell 3.22% to $12.35. The company’s market cap stands at $569.7 million.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares fell 3.02% to $2.9. The company’s market cap stands at $77.3 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares decreased by 2.76% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

