Why Kamada's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Kamada's Stock Price And Volume Action

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is currently down 9.47% to a price of $7.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 484.15 thousand, which is approximately 168.8% of its previous 30-day average volume of 286.82 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Kamada shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.76 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $13.33 and as low as $4.4.

