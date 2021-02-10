Why Pacific Biosciences's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Pacific Biosciences's Stock Price And Volume Action

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is currently up 19.06% to a price of $46.27. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.31 million, about 102.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.19 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pacific Biosciences shares are trading higher after the company announced that SB Management, a subsidiary of Softbank Group, will make an investment of $900 million in convertible senior notes to support the company's future growth initiatives.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $28.58 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $41.65 and fallen to a low of $2.2.

