Why Twilio's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2021 11:04 am
Twilio's Stock Price And Volume Action

Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) stock is trading up 3.2% to a price of $420.41. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 913.85 thousand, about 54.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.66 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Twilio shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $375 to $450.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $357.31 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $411.92 and fallen to a low of $68.06.

Movers

