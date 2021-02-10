fbpx
Why Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2021 11:05 am
Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Stock Price And Volume Action

Intl Flavors & Fragrances's (NYSE:IFF) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 4.79% to a price of $135.45. The stock's volume is currently 3.33 million, which is roughly 36.16% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.20 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: International Flavors & Fragrances shares are trading higher following a report Sachem Head Capital has nominated board members for the company.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $116.02 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $143.09 and as low as $92.14.

