Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why RCI Hospitality Holdings's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2021 11:02 am
The Price And Volume Action In RCI Hospitality Holdings's Stock Today

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) is currently up 22.11% to a price of $57.22. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 131.81 thousand, about 145.71% of its recent 30-day volume average of 90.46 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: RCI Hospitality shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $36.94 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $50.0 and as low as $6.52.

