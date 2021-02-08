fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.22
329.14
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 2.32
309.19
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
384.76
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.65
147.38
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 1.71
168.10
+ 1.01%

Why ExOne's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2021 10:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why ExOne's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In ExOne's Stock Today

ExOne's (NASDAQ:XONE) stock is trading up 14.56% to a price of $45.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 490.00 thousand, which is approximately 37.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.31 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: The ExOne shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ExOne's stock was $16.37 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $42.12 and a low of $3.55 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more

70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares climbed 183.2% to $14.87 after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more