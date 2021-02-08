Why ExOne's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In ExOne's Stock Today

ExOne's (NASDAQ:XONE) stock is trading up 14.56% to a price of $45.23. The stock's current volume for the day is 490.00 thousand, which is approximately 37.42% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.31 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: The ExOne shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ExOne's stock was $16.37 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $42.12 and a low of $3.55 in the past 52 weeks.

