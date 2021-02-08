Analyzing The Price Action In Pilgrims Pride Stock Today

Pilgrims Pride's Stock Price And Volume Action

Pilgrims Pride's (NASDAQ:PPC) stock has been rising Monday, up 5.73% to a price of $22.2. The stock's current volume for the day is 130.22 thousand, which is approximately 18.78% of its previous 30-day average volume of 693.40 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pilgrims Pride shares are trading higher after Stephens & Co upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $20 to $25 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $19.86 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $27.37 and fallen to a low of $14.06.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.