fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.22
329.14
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 2.32
309.19
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
384.76
+ 0.74%
TLT
+ 0.65
147.38
+ 0.44%
GLD
+ 1.71
168.10
+ 1.01%

Why Avrobio's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2021 10:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Avrobio's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Avrobio's Stock Price And Volume Action

Avrobio's (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock is trading up 9.87% to a price of $18.72. The stock's current volume for the day is 282.31 thousand, which is approximately 101.55% of its previous 30-day average volume of 278.01 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Avrobio shares are trading higher after the company announced a 100% reduction of toxic substrate in the kidney biopsy of the first patient dosed with the plato gene therapy platform in the ongoing Phase 2 FAB-GTi clinical trial of AVR-RD-01.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Avrobio's stock was $14.4 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $29.32 and a low of $9.76 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Moderna, Avrobio, And More Are Moving Today

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher amid South Africa stopping distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to ineffectiveness in treating a disease variant. Moderna is working on a competing vaccine. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock moved upwards by 35.69% to $4.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 498.3K, accounting for 111.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.0 million. read more

66 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares jumped 103.3% to close at $6.06 on Friday. read more