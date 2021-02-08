Why Avrobio's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Avrobio's Stock Price And Volume Action

Avrobio's (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock is trading up 9.87% to a price of $18.72. The stock's current volume for the day is 282.31 thousand, which is approximately 101.55% of its previous 30-day average volume of 278.01 thousand.

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Avrobio shares are trading higher after the company announced a 100% reduction of toxic substrate in the kidney biopsy of the first patient dosed with the plato gene therapy platform in the ongoing Phase 2 FAB-GTi clinical trial of AVR-RD-01.

The 50-day moving average price of Avrobio's stock was $14.4 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $29.32 and a low of $9.76 in the past 52 weeks.

