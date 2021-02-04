Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Outlook Therapeutics's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Outlook Therapeutics's Stock Price And Volume Action

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) is currently up 17.68% to a price of $1.77. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 13.91 million, about 449.99% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.09 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Outlook Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced it raised $35 million via equity to support ONS-5010 US application.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $1.28 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $1.73 and fallen to a low of $0.5.

