Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why NanoVibronix's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In NanoVibronix's Stock Today

NanoVibronix's (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 8.59% to a price of $1.41. The stock's volume is currently 2.09 million, which is roughly 39.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NanoVibronix shares are trading higher after the company regained Nasdaq compliance.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $0.96 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.5 and fallen to a low of $0.54.

