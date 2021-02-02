Here's Why BioNano Genomics, Inovio And Blackberry Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”.

Here’s why shares of BioNano Genomics, Inovio and Blackberry are moving.

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) are trading higher after the company announced the publication of a study that measured DNA methylation, the chemical modification of the DNA that controls gene regulation, of the various regions regulating cancer genes on single DNA molecules.

Bionano operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research companies globally.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) are trading higher after the company announced it received a U.S. patent for the oral mucosal electroporation device and use thereof.

Inovio is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer and infectious diseases.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares are trading lower as the stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide.

