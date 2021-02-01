Thinking About Buying Stock In Virgin Galactic, Nio, Tesla Or Xpeng?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Virgin Galactic, Nio, Tesla and XPeng are moving.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading higher after the company announced a new flight window set for the VSS Unity rocket-powered flight from New Mexico. The flight window opens on Feb. 13.

Virgin Galactic is a vertically integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. Using its proprietary and reusable technologies Virgin is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique, multi-day space travel experience.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) is trading higher after the EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio.

Nio operates in China's premium EV market. The company designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Shares of Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) are trading higher after the EV maker reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for January. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase.

XPeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicles, or Smart EV, companies. The company was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trading higher after the investment banking company Piper Sandler increased their one-year price target for Tesla to $1,200.

Founded in 2003, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020.

Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.