Why Charter Communications's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 29, 2021 10:29 am
Charter Communications's Stock Price And Volume Action

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is currently down 5.82% to a price of $609.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 523.38 thousand, which is approximately 43.1% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.22 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Charter Communications shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $647.36 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $681.71 and fallen to a low of $345.67.

