Analyzing The Price Action In Naked Brand Group Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 29, 2021 10:30 am
Naked Brand Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

Naked Brand Group's (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock has been rising Friday, up 26.53% to a price of $1.76. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 191.43 million, about 64.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 295.91 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Naked Brand Group shares are trading higher amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Naked Brand Group's stock was $0.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.4 and a low of $0.07 in the past 52 weeks.

