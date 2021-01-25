Why Is It Moving? Looking At NetEase's Price Action Today

NetEase's Stock Price And Volume Action

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is currently up 8.67% to a price of $126.57. The stock's volume is currently 391.97 thousand, which is roughly 15.19% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.58 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NetEase shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of NetEase's stock was $95.5 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2588.25 and a low of $82.93 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.