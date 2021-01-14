Market Overview

Analyzing The Price Action In Acacia Communications Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 10:47am
Acacia Communications's Stock Price And Volume Action

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is currently up 31.85% to a price of $113.89. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.40 million, which is approximately 399.14% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.60 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Acacia Communications shares are trading higher after CNBC reported the company has entered into a new deal to be acquired by Cisco for $115 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Acacia Communications's stock was $71.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $86.98 and a low of $60.62 in the past 52 weeks.

