Analyzing The Price Action In Beyond Meat Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Beyond Meat's Stock Price And Volume Action

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is trading up 7.1% to a price of $136.01. The stock's volume is currently 3.21 million, which is roughly 99.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.23 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Beyond Meat shares are trading higher. Yum Brands earlier announced it is 'exploring a new plant-based protein with Beyond Meat.'

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $135.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $197.5 and as low as $48.18.

