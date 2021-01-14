Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Alteryx's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:

Alteryx's Stock Price And Volume Action

Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) stock is trading up 8.13% to a price of $122.98. The stock's volume is currently 813.56 thousand, which is roughly 56.84% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.43 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alteryx shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Snowflake to to automate analytics and data science in the cloud.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Alteryx's stock was $119.24 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $185.75 and a low of $75.17 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (AYX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2021
ROCE Insights For Alteryx
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 24, 2020
Will Palantir Or Alteryx Stock Grow More By 2025?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.