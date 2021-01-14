Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Alteryx's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Alteryx's Stock Price And Volume Action

Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) stock is trading up 8.13% to a price of $122.98. The stock's volume is currently 813.56 thousand, which is roughly 56.84% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.43 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alteryx shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Snowflake to to automate analytics and data science in the cloud.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Alteryx's stock was $119.24 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $185.75 and a low of $75.17 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.