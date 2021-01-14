Analyzing The Price Action In 3D Sys Stock Today

3D Sys's Stock Price And Volume Action

3D Sys's (NYSE:DDD) stock has been rising Thursday, up 14.76% to a price of $26.58. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.21 million, which is approximately 36.01% of its previous 30-day average volume of 17.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: 3D Systems shares are trading higher. Not currently seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $10.68 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $31.45 and fallen to a low of $4.6.

