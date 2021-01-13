Why Intel Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Intel's Stock Today

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is currently up 8.37% to a price of $58.09. The stock's current volume for the day is 64.08 million, which is approximately 164.29% of its previous 30-day average volume of 39.01 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Intel shares are trading higher on a report company CEO, Bob Swan, to step down and be replaced by VMWare CEO Pat Gellsinger.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Intel's stock was $48.14 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $69.29 and a low of $43.61 in the past 52 weeks.

