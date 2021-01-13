Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing The Price Action In ClearPoint Neuro Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:

The Price And Volume Action In ClearPoint Neuro's Stock Today

ClearPoint Neuro's (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock is trading up 5.1% to a price of $16.09. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 77.49 thousand, about 36.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 210.77 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ClearPoint Neuro shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 preliminary sales and FY20 preliminary sales guidance above estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $10.96 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.5 and as low as $2.86.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (CLPT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Health Issues Positive Pre-Announcement, Acorda Streamlines Operations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Receives Third Regulatory Nod, Gritstone Rallies On Hedge Fund Stake, aTyr's COVID-19 Drug Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Faces Second FDA Rejection, UK Conditionally Approves AstraZeneca's Vaccine Candidate, Hepion NASH Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.