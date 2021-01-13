Why Canaan Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Canaan's Stock Today

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is currently down 8.13% to a price of $5.23. The stock's volume is currently 3.07 million, which is roughly 24.32% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.63 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Canaan shares are trading lower potentially as investor uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin increased following a selloff.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.05 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $8.69 and as low as $1.76.

