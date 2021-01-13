Why Advanced Micro Devices's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Advanced Micro Devices's Stock Today

Advanced Micro Devices's (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 3.36% to a price of $91.77. The stock's current volume for the day is 24.42 million, which is approximately 59.71% of its previous 30-day average volume of 40.89 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Advanced Micro Devices shares are trading lower after CNBC reported Intel's CEO, Bob Swan, will be replaced by VMWare CEO Pat Gellsinger.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Advanced Micro Devices's stock was $88.95 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $99.23 and a low of $36.75 in the past 52 weeks.

