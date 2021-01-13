Why Chewy's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Chewy's Stock Today

Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) stock is trading up 6.45% to a price of $109.82. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.94 million, about 38.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.01 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Chewy shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $104 to $121.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $80.16 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $109.73 and fallen to a low of $20.62.

