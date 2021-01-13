Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Chewy's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:

The Price And Volume Action In Chewy's Stock Today

Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) stock is trading up 6.45% to a price of $109.82. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.94 million, about 38.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.01 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Chewy shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $104 to $121.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $80.16 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $109.73 and fallen to a low of $20.62.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

GameStop Shares Rally On Holiday Sales, Board Reshuffle
Why Amazon, Walmart, Chewy Are Letting Customers Keep Certain Items While Issuing Refunds
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 IPOs To Watch Out For In 2021, Including Petco, Poshmark, Bumble, Coinbase And More
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.