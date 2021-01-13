Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Invitae's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:

The Price And Volume Action In Invitae's Stock Today

Invitae's (NYSE:NVTA) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 9.03% to a price of $51.12. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.52 million, about 32.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.71 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Invitae shares are trading higher after Pacific Biosciences announced a multi-year collaboration with the company to begin development of a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $47.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $61.59 and as low as $7.42.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (NVTA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Looking Into Invitae's Return On Capital Employed
Are Genomic Stocks The Next FANG Stocks?
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast Releases Mixed Data, MediWound Jumps On Distribution Deal, Kezar Life Sciences Rallies On Index Inclusion, Opiant Gets BARA Funding
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMMovers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.