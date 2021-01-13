Why Is It Moving? Looking At Invitae's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Invitae's Stock Today

Invitae's (NYSE:NVTA) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 9.03% to a price of $51.12. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.52 million, about 32.26% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.71 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Invitae shares are trading higher after Pacific Biosciences announced a multi-year collaboration with the company to begin development of a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $47.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $61.59 and as low as $7.42.

