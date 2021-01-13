Why Pacific Biosciences's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Pacific Biosciences's Stock Price And Volume Action

Pacific Biosciences's (NASDAQ:PACB) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 6.84% to a price of $35.12. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.22 million, which is approximately 20.58% of its previous 30-day average volume of 5.93 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Pacific Biosciences shares are trading higher after the company announced a multi-year collaboration with Invitae to begin development of a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $20.54 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $39.56 and as low as $2.2.

