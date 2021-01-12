Market Overview

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, Nio, Xpeng Or Zoom?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 9:18am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. 

Here’s why shares of Plug Power, Nio, Xpeng and Zoom are moving. 

Plug Power Stock News

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher after Groupe Renault and Plug Power announced they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a 50-50 joint venture based in France by the end of June. 

Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $60 price target, which is also lifting the stock.

Nio Stock News

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes. 

Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $68.30 per share.

Xpeng Stock News

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Banks for a credit line of RMB 12.8 billion.

Zoom Stock News

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $1.5 billion common stock offering.

