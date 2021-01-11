Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Karyopharm Therapeutics's Stock Today

Karyopharm Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock has been falling Monday, down 8.31% to a price of $16.11. The stock's volume is currently 1.08 million, which is roughly 38.72% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.80 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company announced preliminary unaudited Q4 and full year 2020 total revenues and provided a commercial update.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock was $15.72 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $29.61 and a low of $13.39 in the past 52 weeks.

