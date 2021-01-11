Why Virtu Financial Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Virtu Financial's Stock Today

Virtu Financial's (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock has been falling Monday, down 4.86% to a price of $24.47. The stock's current volume for the day is 257.02 thousand, which is approximately 30.5% of its previous 30-day average volume of 842.70 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Virtu Financial shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Virtu Financial's stock was $23.57 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $28.59 and a low of $14.94 in the past 52 weeks.

