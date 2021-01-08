Why Navios Maritime Partners Is Trading Higher Today

Navios Maritime Partners's Stock Price And Volume Action

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is currently up 3.75% to a price of $11.54. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 99.78 thousand, about 69.85% of its recent 30-day volume average of 142.84 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Navios Maritime Partners shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7.5 to $15.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $8.1 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $18.0 and fallen to a low of $4.08.

