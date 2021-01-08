Why Castor Maritime's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Castor Maritime's Stock Price And Volume Action

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) is currently down 24.0% to a price of $0.18. The stock's volume is currently 152.94 million, which is roughly 332.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 46.06 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Castor Maritime shares are trading lower after the company announced its $26 million registered direct offering is priced at $0.19 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $0.16 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $2.6 and fallen to a low of $0.11.

