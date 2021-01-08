Why National Storage Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In National Storage's Stock Today

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is currently up 4.67% to a price of $37.11. The stock's volume is currently 63.44 thousand, which is roughly 17.08% of its recent 30-day volume average of 371.51 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nation Storage Affiliates Trust shares are trading higher after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $42 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $34.75 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $38.22 and as low as $19.34.

